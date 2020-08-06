YouTube Can’t Handle the Truth

I wrote here and here about the program that Heather Mac Donald did for Center of the American Experiment a week ago today, and our battle with YouTube to keep the video of her presentation alive. If you haven’t seen the video of her speech, you should. She definitively rebuts the Black Lives Matter narrative of “systemic racism” in policing. You can watch the event here.

If you follow that link, however, this is what you will see:

Previously, YouTube had age-restricted the livestream version of Heather’s presentation. This goes beyond that sanction; everyone who tries to watch the video on YouTube sees the above warning screen.

So according to YouTube, our video “has been identified by the YouTube community…” What does that mean? They got a complaint from a lefty? Two lefties? It is noteworthy that currently, the video has 3,400 “likes” and 50 “dislikes.” So it appears that the “YouTube community” overwhelmingly approves of the video. Unless YouTube takes the position that conservatives are not part of its “community.”

“…as inappropriate or offensive to some audiences.” What audiences are those? Leftists? Democrats? People who are afraid of the truth? YouTube winds up with the warning, “Viewer discretion is advised.” Because Heather’s speech is too hot to handle. Of course, it has been viewed more than 78,000 times with an overwhelmingly positive response. Are left-wing videos on YouTube–BLM videos, for example– deemed “inappropriate or offensive to some audiences” and slapped with a similar warning label?

Just kidding. At the moment, YouTube is desperately trying to help elect Joe Biden president. That explains its efforts to censor conservative content, especially persuasive content on a critically important election issue. I am considering suing YouTube, although the courts’ treatment of Prager U’s lawsuits don’t inspire a lot of hope. Still, there could be a way. Stay tuned.

And in the meantime, if you haven’t already viewed Heather’s talk, please go here and do so. And recommend it to your friends.