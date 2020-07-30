The Truth About Policing and Race Is Too Hot for YouTube

Earlier today, Center of the American Experiment hosted a live-streamed presentation by Heather Mac Donald titled “The Truth About Crime, Race and Policing.” Heather’s talk, which lasted for around 40 minutes, was fact-filled. It delivered a knockout punch to the Black Lives Matter “systemic police racism” narrative, which can’t stand up to empirical analysis. Thousands of people watched the livestream on an event page, on YouTube and on Facebook. We intend that a vastly greater number–hundreds of thousands–watch the archived video on YouTube, Facebook and other platforms.

But within an hour after the program ended, YouTube deleted the video on the pretense that it violated YouTube’s “Community Guidelines.” We got this email from YouTube:

I appealed YouTube’s banning of the video with this message:

This is obviously a mistake. The speaker is Heather Mac Donald, one of America’s top authorities on crime and policing. She is the author of a bestselling book on the subject, has testified before the House Judiciary Committee on the topic of her speech, and was described by a former Attorney General of the U.S. as “the greatest thinker on criminal justice in America today.” Her talk was data-rich and totally beyond criticism based on YouTube’s “Community Guidelines.” Please reverse this erroneous decision immediately.

Wasn’t it just a day or two ago that there was a Congressional hearing on political bias on the part of Big Tech? Apparently Google hasn’t learned its lesson. It obviously intends to suppress any factual critique of the Marxist Black Lives Matter narrative. We have already begun to notify our friends in Washington of this outrage.

We have re-uploaded the video to YouTube, where you can watch it here, at least for the time being. We are also uploading the video to Facebook–it is a huge file–and I will add that link when it is ready. [Update: Here it is: https://www.facebook.com/AmericanExperiment/videos/1471714743012938/ ]