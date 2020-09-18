Posted on September 18, 2020 by Scott Johnson in 2020 Presidential Election, Coronavirus, Joe Biden

Quotations from Dementia Joe, cont’d

We’re going to have to differentiate among the forms of dementia when our book of Quotations From Dementia Joe comes out. The quote below falls into a straightforward category of demented — not confused, not addled, not senile — TDS-demented, right up the alley of CNN viewers at whom it was pitched. Just in case you missed it last night…this one is a killer, so to speak.

Quotable quote: “Just look at the data. Look at the data.”

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses