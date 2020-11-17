Voter Fraud: The Crime That Must Not Be Mentioned

Following the election, the social media monopolies did their best to ban discussion of voter fraud, lest confidence in Joe Biden’s “victory” be shaken. Today, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on their platforms’ political biases and influence.

I don’t know what to make of Dorsey. He looks like a homeless person and, based on videos I have seen of his testimonies before Congressional committees, he appears to be of below-average intelligence. But that can hardly be true. So maybe he is just playing dumb, trying to wait out the next few months in hopes that his Democrats capture the presidency and the Senate and no one will ask him difficult questions ever again.

Today it was Senator Ted Cruz who made things hot for CEO Dorsey. The most important part of the exchange starts around the 6:10 mark when Cruz asks Dorsey whether voter fraud exists. Dorsey says he doesn’t know:

He isn’t interested in finding out, either. On both Twitter and Facebook, references to voter fraud are ruthlessly suppressed. The subject evidently strikes too close to home for their Democratic Party. Facebook has extended its ban on “political” ads past the election, and it continues to this day and beyond. Why? The election is over. It is because Facebook, like Twitter, is trying to squash information about voter fraud.

My organization routinely runs ads and boosts posts on Facebook, either to drive policy activism or to direct traffic to our web site. Facebook has always been happy to take our money. But since November 3, Facebook has deemed ads that relate to public policy “political” and refused to run them. We are a 501(c)(3) and do not engage in political activity; nevertheless, Facebook has prevented dissemination of our ads relating to wasteful state government spending. The social media giants’ horror at the thought of voter fraud is so great that they are willing to forgo large amounts of revenue and ban conversation about topics like wasteful government spending, lest references to voter fraud somehow leak through.

That tells you all you need to know about the integrity of the 2020 election.