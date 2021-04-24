Laura Italiano’s New York Post cover story isn’t much longer than the headline — “Kamala isn’t at the southern border — but migrant kids are getting Veep’s book” — but it packs a punch. Here is the heart of it:

Vice President Kamala Harris hasn’t been to the border to address a crisis she was tasked to help fix — but a children’s book she wrote is waiting there for young migrants who are being welcomed into the country. Unaccompanied migrant kids brought from the U.S.-Mexico border to a new shelter in Long Beach, Calif., will be given a copy of her 2019 children’s book, “Superheroes are Everywhere,” in their welcome kits. It’s just the latest open-arms gesture by the Biden administration, whose mixed messaging regarding the border and immigration has been credited with the surge from Central America to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Post condenses the gist of the story the classic cover below. Readers with a gift for pattern recognition might be able to trace a line from the April 23 Post story on reminding us of the Minnesota Freedom Fund Harris supported to raise bail for the rioters in our back yard to today’s KAM ON IN story on the flood of illegal immigrants she also supports.