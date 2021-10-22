To the Left of Putin [Updated]

It isn’t easy to make Vladimir Putin look good, but the Democrats are giving it their best shot. Somehow, they have managed to get to Putin’s left. The Telegraph reports:

Vladimir Putin said the anti-racism agenda in the West was dividing society as he compared cancel culture warriors in liberal democracies to the Bolsheviks of Russia’s 1917 Revolution. “The incessant emphasis on race pushes people further apart whereas the true fighters for civic rights tried to eliminate those differences,” the Russian president said.

***

He said: “Fighting racism is a necessary and noble thing but the new cancel culture turns it into reverse descrimination, reverse racism.”

That’s true.

In a speech at the Valdai Discussion club in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, he lashed also lashed out transgender rights, accusing the West of being “monstrous” to children.

***

“People who dare to say men and women still exist as a biological fact are almost ostracised,” he said. “Not to mention the simply monstrous fact that children today are taught from a young age that a boy can easily become a girl and the other way round.”

That’s true too. But this goes too far:

Mr Putin went as far as to compare Western activists pushing for a progressive agenda to Bolsheviks of Russia’s 1917 Revolution “who were also utterly intolerant of opinions different from their own.”

I think it is true that progressives are as intolerant as the Bolsheviks, but their methods have not advanced so far. Yet.

You know things have reached a nadir when Vladimir Putin sounds like a voice of sanity.

UPDATE: A friend adds some sensible comments:

I saw the Putin post, I had exactly the same reaction and am mentioning it in a post. He is absolutely right, but what is ironic and I am sure to him pretty funny, is that the Russian troll farms undoubtedly help fan this conflict in the US like they do everything else. They have been remarkably successful at degrading culture in the US.

All true. Putin is, in part, responsible for the insanity in our country that he now ridicules. Putin is no kind of genius, but is a hell of a lot smarter than the people who staff the Biden administration and the rest of our leftist apparatchik, down to the local school board and teachers’ union level.