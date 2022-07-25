How Nice Can You Get?

Most Minnesotans are relentlessly normal, but for some reason we have a habit of electing wacky politicians. A current example is our lieutenant governor, Peggy Flanagan. Flanagan is perhaps even more far-left than Governor Tim Walz, and she also adds a twist of the bizarre. As in this tweet:

Minnesotans are good neighbors. We'll bring you a hotdish when you move into a new neighborhood. We'll shovel your driveway when it snows. And we'll protect you if you need an abortion. — Peggy Flanagan (@peggyflanagan) July 25, 2022



I’ll bet you weren’t expecting that punch line. But today’s Left espouses the sacramental view of abortion: it’s about the nicest thing they can think of!