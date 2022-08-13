Explaining the Mar-a-Lago Raid

Thursday evening, I was on the US Report on Sky News Australia, talking about the FBI’s raid on Donald Trump’s home. The host was James Morrow, who also co-hosts the excellent Outsiders show. In addition to the raid, we briefly discussed the Democrats’ grotesque expansion of the IRS, which, apparently but unaccountably, they expect to be popular.

You can go here to view the segment, which is six and a half minutes long. I can’t figure out a way to embed it, or I would.