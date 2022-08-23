“Extremely proud,” but keep it quiet

Last week Alpha News reported on the blatantly racist contract provision in the new teachers’ union contract with the Minneapolis school district. John drew attention to the Alpha News story the same day. The contract provision is not only blatantly racist, it is blatantly illegal. Alpha News (on whose board I site) performed a public service in reporting on the provision and it has since become a national story.

Teachers’ union officials were invited to appear on ABC’s news, health and lifestyle program GMA3 to speak up for the provision. As Alpha News and John both noted, they are “extremely proud” of the provision.

Paradoxically, they also resent Alpha’s coverage of the provision. Instead of thanking Alpha for pointing it out, union vice president Marcia Howard declared the “timing” of the Alpha News report “very suspect” and disparaged the site:

“This is the language that we put in that we went out and marched for. We voted on this. The district and the union agreed upon this and now it’s coming out because some third-rate, off-brand Breitbart Minnesotan website decided to put it out there. The MAGA media picked it up and they were waiting for mainstream media to run with this story. It’s a non-story. It was language about the event of a layoff and we are nowhere near having layoffs this year. We’re down like 250 teachers.”

Our friend Howard Root took notice. Someone at GMA3 must not have been “extremely proud” of Marcia Howard’s disparagement of the site.