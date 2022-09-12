You may not have heard recently that “the border is secure.” It was one of the assertions embedded in the incoherent verbal rambling with which Vice President Kamala Harris responded to the question posed by Chuck Todd in the interview broadcast on Meet the Press yesterday. NewsBusters has posted the video excerpt below along with its story and the accompanying transcript cruelly documenting the exchange.

Harris’s rambling belongs in our Veep thoughts with Kamala Harris series, but the seriousness of the subject matter calls for separate attention here. Although there is much that could and should be said about it. I have just a few thoughts about this exchange.

• Chuck Todd is a Democratic operative in the guise of an anchor reporter. He would not have asked the question unless he thought Harris was capable of answering it.

• In her first pass at a response, Harris obviously avoided answering the question. Todd asked it again rather than congratulating her on her brilliant response. I give him credit for that, but Todd leaves the her equally pathetic second response hanging.

• Harris and her staff must read Todd as I do. He’s on their team. He won’t embarrass her. Indeed, Harris was doing Todd a favor by appearing on the show. The ratings of Meet the Press have tanked.

• Todd’s question is so obvious that Harris should have been prepared with a coherent response. Harris was both unprepared and incapable of answering it. She is a glorified idiot one heartbeat away from the job currently occupied by the guy with half a mind to be president.

• “The broken immigration system,” as Harris calls it, has eroded our sovereignty and undermined our national security. According to CIS here this past June, “Border Patrol agents at the Southwest border have apprehended 50 illegal migrants with records in the [agency’s terrorist screening dataset].” You’d never know it if you get your news from the mainstream media.

• Many adroit Democratic politicians could have dealt with the question, but Biden’s record is indefensible and not just on this issue.