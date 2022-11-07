Biden drills down

The Washington Examiner expands on the video clip below in “Biden promises ‘no more drilling’ two days before crucial midterm elections.” Who ya gonna believe, Biden then or now? I go with neither, but that is a result of my intense antipathy to the man. He says anything to anybody unmodulated by what he said yesterday. One or the other of his contradictory statements probably obtains.

On Twitter Matt Whitlock anticipates KJP’s forthcoming explication of Biden’s remarks today: “The President’s words have been twisted, he loves drilling. It’s actually the Republicans who are hurting drilling by opposing the Inflation Reduction Act, which gave a tax credit to the [lawyers of] drill companies to buy electric cars to make it to work on time.”