Biden drills down

The Washington Examiner expands on the video clip below in “Biden promises ‘no more drilling’ two days before crucial midterm elections.” Who ya gonna believe, Biden then or now? I go with neither, but that is a result of my intense antipathy to the man. He says anything to anybody unmodulated by what he said yesterday. One or the other of his contradictory statements probably obtains.
On Twitter Matt Whitlock anticipates KJP’s forthcoming explication of Biden’s remarks today: “The President’s words have been twisted, he loves drilling. It’s actually the Republicans who are hurting drilling by opposing the Inflation Reduction Act, which gave a tax credit to the [lawyers of] drill companies to buy electric cars to make it to work on time.”
Biden has long insisted he's no obstacle to expanded oil drilling. "This idea they don’t have oil to drill & to bring up," he said on June 21, "is simply not true”
But just now, Biden told a crowd, "No more drilling. There is no more drilling! I haven't formed any new drilling" pic.twitter.com/3kLbXrXGco
— Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) November 7, 2022
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.