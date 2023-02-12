Balloon war of the worlds

In the past 48 hours or so American pilots flying under the auspices of NORAD have shot down two more unidentified objects over North America, one off the coast of Alaska and one over the Yukon in Canada. The objects are said to be smaller than the huge Chinese spy balloon President Biden let traverse the United States before having it shot down over the Atlantic off the coast of South Carolina.

The origin of the objects has not been unidentified, but I’m going to tiptoe out on a the twig of a branch and speculate that it was those Chinese Commies again. If so, what ingrates. Here is the AP story on the Montana shootdown. Below is NORAD’s press release.

Statement from NORAD & U.S. Northern Command pic.twitter.com/aY1VXRCpEs — North American Aerospace Defense Command (@NORADCommand) February 12, 2023

It’s good to know that the second UFO was shot down off the coast of Alaska. The third UFO, however, made its way inland to Yukon. Canada’s Minister of Defense held a press conference last night to discuss the shootdown over Yukon. Watching it live on FOX News, I waited for someone to ask her how the object got so far inland and what path it had traversed — did it cross Alaska? — but I don’t think anyone asked. The New York Times story (with a link to Prime Minister Trudeau’s statement) does not take up the question either, but does offer this weirdly impersonal observation: “It is believed to be rare for the United States to shoot down unidentified flying objects.”

As the big spy balloon entered the United States on January 28 and traversed the country the following week, the Biden administration promulgated lie after lie — after the balloon was discovered and disclosed to us by Chase Doak and the Billings Gazette. They had no intention of letting us in on it. They wanted to keep it secret. Candor does not come easily to them, if it ever comes at all.

The whole thing is beginning to remind me of Mercury Theater’s famous War of the Worlds broadcast. As a famous man once counseled, Keep calm and carry on!

UPDATE: Lucas Tomlinson adds this.