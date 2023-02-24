China contributes, cont’d

Washington Free Beacon reporter Alana Goodman appeared for a three-minute segment on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show this past Wednesday evening. Her appearance followed up on reporting that we noted two weeks ago in “China contributes.” The Free Beacon posted a summary of Goodman’s reporting along with video of the segment (below). This remains something like a deep secret:

The University of Delaware has received $6,704,250 in donations from China and $23,610,996 from Saudi Arabia since launching the Biden Institute, which is run by Biden’s sister Valerie Biden Owens, in 2017. The school refuses to disclose if the foreign donations went to Biden’s institute. The University of Pennsylvania, meanwhile, took in $61 million from Chinese donors in the three years after the launch of the Penn Biden Center in 2017. The school has similarly refused to disclose how much of the foreign donations were directed to the Biden Center.

What is going on here? Tucker Carlson’s facial expressions as Goodman delivers the facts make their own comments. He also asks a good question: “Is the University of Delaware very famous in Oman, Turkey, Saudi [Arabia], and China? Why would they be giving money to the University of Delaware, honestly?”

Via Ed Morrissey/Hot Air.