A Walter Hudson footnote

Yesterday I posted video of the remarks of newly elected Republican Rep. Walter Hudson opposing the DFL bill seeking to establish Minnesota as a “trans refuge.” I posted the video here. It warrants viewing if you haven’t watched it yet.

At about 1:00 of the video, Walter mentions “this interesting Venn diagram between what is considered gender-affirming care and what is elsewhere to be considered crime….” The author of the diagram to which Walter referred is the indefatigable Mark Perry, who originally posted it on March 24. Mark has updated the tweet to reflect the Minnesota scene. This is classic.

@WalterHudson mentioned a Venn diagram in his remarks at the Minnesota House early Saturday morning opposing MN becoming a legal refuge for trans youth seeking "gender-affirming care." Here's a new version of that Venn diagram featuring @GovTimWalz @leighfinke pic.twitter.com/Bv6125ysgc — Mark J. Perry (@Mark_J_Perry) March 28, 2023

I think this is Mark’s original version of the tweet — also classic. We all know how much cacklin’ Kamala Harris loves Venn diagrams. If you have a friend in her circle, please forward this. Mark can adapt this to feature her as well.

Mark’s invaluable Twitter thread is accessible here.