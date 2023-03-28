Walter Hudson is the man

The trans moment seems to me the culmination of the culture war. The denial of nature and reality, the destruction of the family, and the demand for our submission are what it’s all about. Minnesota’s manifestation as a “trans refuge” captures the moment perfectly, as does the utter capitulation of regnant institutions such as big business and the media.

Newly elected Republican Rep. Walter Hudson has distinguished himself by his vocal and uncowed opposition to the “trans refuge” bill that is making its way to the desk of Governor Walz. Speaking against the bill in St. Paul on the floor of the House at 2:00 a.m. this past Friday morning (video below), Hudson is the man of the moment if not simply the man.

In the tweet below Walter comments on the “gun violence” mantra.