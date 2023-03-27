Bugs, Energy, Alvin Bragg and the 2024 Race

On Saturday evening, Sunday morning in Australia, I did a fun appearance on Outsiders, the excellent Sky News program that I have been on a number of times. Rowan, Rita and James asked me about some of the issues we have been covering here on Power Line: the Left’s insidious effort to make us eat insects, the U.S. government’s insane energy policies, and the three-cornered battle now going on among Alvin Bragg, Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis.

I think you will enjoy the segment: