Posted on March 27, 2023 by John Hinderaker in Agriculture, Donald Trump, Energy Policy, Ron DeSantis

Bugs, Energy, Alvin Bragg and the 2024 Race

On Saturday evening, Sunday morning in Australia, I did a fun appearance on Outsiders, the excellent Sky News program that I have been on a number of times. Rowan, Rita and James asked me about some of the issues we have been covering here on Power Line: the Left’s insidious effort to make us eat insects, the U.S. government’s insane energy policies, and the three-cornered battle now going on among Alvin Bragg, Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis.

I think you will enjoy the segment:

