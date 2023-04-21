It was not a good week for the Bidens 

The First Family is taking on water – lots and lots of it.

Given that the GOP has now held the House majority for 100 days, many on the right were unimpressed with House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer’s revelation on Monday that six additional members of the Biden clan may have benefited financially from the family’s overseas business dealings. But considering the Treasury Department’s months-long refusal to hand over the trove of more than 150 suspicious activity reports involving the Biden family and their associates, I’d say that’s major progress.

But that was just the beginning. On Wednesday, Just the News’ John Solomon revealed that a supervisory special agent from the IRS’ criminal division wished to come forward as a whistleblower. The anonymous individual, according to his lawyer, Washington attorney Mark Lytle, “has been overseeing the ongoing and sensitive investigation of a high profile, controversial subject” and would like to reveal his disclosures to Congress. Solomon has confirmed the “subject” to be Hunter Biden.

In a letter to the chairs and ranking members of the relevant House and Senate committees, Lytle wrote that a senior administration official (widely reported to be Attorney General Merrick Garland), lied to Congress about Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss’ investigation of Hunter Biden.

In March, Garland emphatically told Congress that Weiss had complete control over the Hunter Biden investigation. But, according to the whistleblower, that is false. Lytle’s letter stated his client had evidence showing “preferential treatment and politics improperly infecting decisions and protocols that would normally be followed by career law enforcement professionals in similar circumstances if the subject were not politically connected.”

Lytle assured Solomon that his client has a stellar reputation within the IRS. Additionally, he claimed this individual is apolitical and has no social media presence.

His client will come forward once he has been assured of legal protections that only Congress can provide. History has shown that those who blow the whistle on Democrats rarely walk away unscathed.

On Thursday, according to “sources familiar with the matter,” NBC News reported:

Federal prosecutors have considered charging Hunter Biden with three tax crimes and a charge related to a gun purchase, said two sources familiar with the matter. The possible charges are two misdemeanor counts for failure to file taxes, a single felony count of tax evasion related to a business expense for one year of taxes, and the gun charge, also a potential felony.

It was also reported that Weiss was prepared to charge Hunter Biden a year ago:

Two senior law enforcement sources told NBC News about “growing frustration” inside the FBI because investigators finished the bulk of their work on the case about a year ago. A senior law enforcement source said the IRS finished its investigation more than a year ago.

But because Hunter was legally residing outside of Delaware at the time of the crimes were committed, Weiss required assistance from prosecutors in other jurisdictions in order to proceed. Apparently, that required cooperation was being actively obstructed.

The Federalist’s Margot Cleveland wrote:

Did Biden-appointed U.S. attorneys in California and Washington, D.C., block the filing of criminal tax charges against Hunter Biden? Accusations levied by an IRS whistleblower on Wednesday suggest the federal prosecutors did just that, contradicting Attorney General Merrick Garland’s recent congressional testimony and raising an avalanche of questions concerning the independence of the Delaware U.S. attorney’s office overseeing the Hunter Biden investigation. Given the severity of the claims, the U.S. attorney should speak up immediately.

We also learned this week that the infamous letter signed by 51 prominent former intelligence community leaders ahead of the 2020 presidential election may have been instigated by the Biden campaign. (My colleague, John Hinderaker, affectionately calls this group the “Dirty 51.”) The signers, you will recall, claimed that the Hunter Biden laptop story had all the hallmarks of a Russian disinformation campaign.

In an interview last Friday (also with Solomon), House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan revealed that congressional investigators had discovered ties between the “Dirty 51” and the Biden campaign during transcribed interviews with former acting CIA Director Michael Morrell and Nick Shapiro, a former adviser to ex-CIA Director John Brennan. Jordan said that additional depositions would take place this week and that the committee expects to release a report later this month about what they learned.

It should be noted that Michael Morrell had a strong personal interest in a Biden victory: he was hoping to become the Biden administration’s CIA Director.

According to CNN:

Morell had long been considered a top candidate for CIA director in a Biden administration, news reports said, but key Democrats objected, claiming he publicly supported the CIA’s enhanced interrogation methods after the Sept. 11 attacks.

Jordan told Solomon, “It was all done with politics, and it looks like there was some real connections with the Biden campaign.”

Just days after the letter was published, then-candidate Joe Biden used it to shut down then-President Donald Trump who had raised the issue of the family’s alleged overseas influence peddling operations in a critical debate.

Sources told the New York Post on Thursday, that Secretary of State Antony Blinken, then a top official with the Biden campaign, contacted Morrell:

[S]uggesting the laptop was a Russian plant, prompting Morell & Co. to rapidly produce the letter suggesting exactly that. Which social-media companies — primed by FBI warnings about supposedly incoming Russian interference — took as an excuse to block The Post’s stories, while mainstream media played along (only to confirm everything long after the election).

The Biden campaign and the “Dirty 51” knew the legacy media would pick up their narrative, and they were not disappointed. Rather than trying to authenticate the emails on the laptop by contacting individuals on the other end of those communications, the legacy media either declared the story to be fraudulent or else suppressed it entirely.

Much as a defense attorney works to create reasonable doubt in the face of incriminating evidence, these highly credentialed intelligence officials provided a very plausible explanation for the devastating material. In doing so, they perpetrated a fraud of biblical proportions which arguably changed the course of a presidential election and, in turn, the future of this country. Their strategy worked exactly as they had hoped it would.

Here’s hoping that all this smoke will result in a five-alarm fire for the Bidens who so richly deserve it.