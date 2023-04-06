The Biden connection

This morning’s New York Post column by Miranda Devine is ostensibly devoted to an update on Hunter Biden. When she gets around to Trump’s indictment on New York state charges she includes a nugget that was news to me:

We are watching in real time as they interfere with another election — by trying to take out the GOP front-runner with flimsy allegations that he hid hush money to a porn star.

Biden foreshadowed this move the day after the midterms last November.

When asked about Trump running for president again, he said he would make sure he never takes power again.

“We just have to demonstrate that he will not take power if he does run, making sure he — under legitimate efforts of our Constitution — does not become the next president again.”

The next month, one of the top-ranking left-wing ideologues in Biden’s Department of Justice, Matthew Colangelo, was sent to Bragg’s office to run the Trump case.

As Mike Davis, former chief counsel for nominations to the Senate Judiciary Committee, put it, Colangelo, a former NAACP lawyer, is “the key link” between Bragg and the DOJ “in their efforts to politicize and weaponize our federal and state justice systems to get Trump.”

The irony of Bragg’s case is that Democrats are interfering with the 2024 election with allegations that Trump interfered with the 2016 election.