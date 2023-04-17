Veep thoughts with Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris had warm words for Al Sharpton at his New York jamboree this past Friday. The White House has posted the transcript of Harris’s remarks here. Harris had this to say right at the top of her speech (warning: reading may induce nausea):

Rev, I love you. (Laughter.) And I thank you on behalf of all of us — everyone — for all that you do and all that you are. And as I have said in public and in private many times: Rev, no matter where you are, you are always a voice of truth, speaking about the importance of justice for all people. You are part of the conscience of our country. And I thank you for all that you do. (Applause.)

What nauseating palaver. Sharpton is a vile anti-Semite with blood on his hands.

However, as Jay Nordlinger put it in his 2011 National Review story: “An amazing thing has happened in New York, and in Democratic politics: Al Sharpton has become King.”

And as Andrew Stiles puts it now at the Washington Free Beacon: “Sharpton has successfully reinvented himself as a ‘respectable’ ‘mainstream’ race hustler—who hosts his own show on MSNBC—and is one of the most influential figures within the Democratic Party and media establishment.”