Gary Shapley on camera

In the matter of the Biden family business — CBS News has covered the testimony of IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley. This is a significant development. The story is posted under the headline “IRS whistleblower in Hunter Biden probe says he was stopped from pursuing investigative leads into ‘dad’ or the ‘big guy.'” I have posted video of the segment below.

Something is happening here. The New York Times has confirmed Shapley’s testimony regarding David Weiss’s inability to file charges against Hunter Biden in California notwithstanding Attorney General Merrick Garland’s assertion that Weiss had full authority to do so. The confirmation made it all the way up to paragraph 21 of the Times story by Glenn Thrush and Michael Schmidt.

In the tweet below, Chuck Ross finds the Times to be burying the news. I may be overoptimistic, but I think it’s number 21 with a bullet. The tempo of revelations is picking up. The New York Post gives us a preview of more to come.

NYT buries in the 21st paragraph that it has an independent source who confirms the two IRS whistleblowers' claim that David Weiss said he was blocked from bringing charges against Hunter Biden in California. https://t.co/nH55AVQAJq pic.twitter.com/wSPKT4aiMG — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) June 27, 2023

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee released a few more WhatsApp messages from the eloquent Hunter Biden. Hunter wanted the the big bucks from CEFC. In a 2017 message to Gongwen Dong, a CEFC China Energy associate who used the nickname “Kevin,” Hunter explained: “I’m tired of this Kevin. I can make $5 million in salary from any law firm in America. If you think it’s about money, it’s not. The Biden’s [sic] are the best at doing exactly what Chairman wants from this partnership. Please let’s not quibble over peanuts.”

The Daily Mail puts the messages in context in this story. The Daily Mail reports that Republicans identified the “Chairman” as missing Chinese oil tycoon Ye Jianming, who disappeared in February 2018 after being taken into custody by Chinese authorities.

🚨BIDEN FAMILY COVER-UP🚨 In a WhatsApp exchange dated 8/3/2017, Hunter Biden tells CEFC associate Gongwen Dong, aka Kevin: "The Biden's are the best I know at doing exactly what the Chairman wants from this [partnership]." CEFC is a CCP-linked Chinese Energy Company. pic.twitter.com/ZzRvpMeuNn — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) June 27, 2023