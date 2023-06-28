Trans Tourism, the Key to Economic Development?

Minnesota is not thriving. The state consistently loses residents to states with lower taxes, like Florida and South Dakota. The exodus is especially alarming with regard to Minnesota’s most productive citizens, i.e., those with incomes over $50,000.

What to do? Governor Tim Walz and his minions have suggested that Minnesota’s newfound status as a state that permits abortion up to and beyond the moment of birth, and as a “trans refuge” for sex change operations that otherwise would be illegal, will be a magnet, drawing desirable residents from around the nation.

That may not sound like a promising strategy, but they weren’t kidding. Explore Minnesota is the state’s official tourism bureau. Its job is to draw visitors to Minnesota. How? By bragging about “Pride.” This Instagram reel is not a satire:

New ad from Minnesota State’s Tourism Department promotes drag shows, trans kids, and “gender care” pic.twitter.com/Ulnx847W5Y — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 28, 2023



For what it’s worth, Minnesota does go overboard for “Pride.” This year’s parade in Minneapolis was viewed by a large crowd, and dignitaries like Governor Walz, Senator Amy Klobuchar and Mayor Jacob Frey turned out to celebrate LGBTQWhatever. Much of what transpired was offensive, and some of it was obscene. If you are a glutton for punishment, this Twitter feed has video clips if you scroll down to June 25. Don’t miss the Kennel Club’s contribution to the event.

I will leave the last word to my colleague Bill Glahn: