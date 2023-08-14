Thought for the day

Holman Jenkins takes up the absurdity David Weiss’s appointment as special counsel in the Hunter Biden case this past Friday. In his conclusion he turns to the 2024 election:

The elder Mr. Biden’s avoidance of the press, if that’s his campaign strategy, will be viable against one opponent only: the now thrice-indicted Mr. Trump. The president’s supporters in the liberal-left media may yet hold their noses and protect him from the Hunter fallout, but again it will be for one reason only: because Mr. Trump is his likely opponent. Now you might know why the same Justice Department that is trying so hard to finesse the Hunter matter is also working hard to make sure the furor surrounding Mr. Trump drowns out anybody who could otherwise challenge him for the nomination.

The president’s supporters in the left media — i.e., the press — will hold their noses and protect Biden regardless of the Republican presidential nominee. The Biden Justice Department will also seek Trump’s imprisonment regardless of Trump’s pursuit of the presidency. These outcomes are overdetermined. However, Jenkins has a point or two here in his weekend Wall Street Journal column “‘Special Counsel’ Becomes a 2024 Election Joke.”