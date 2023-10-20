Pro-Hamas Left Still Searching for the Bottom

Remember when Ilhan Omar described September 11, 2001 as “some people did something”? (Prompting the great New York Post cover response reprinted below.)

The post-October 7, 2023 progressive left has done Omar one better. The new statement “Writers in Solidarity with Palestine” has so far drawn 1,700 signatures from academics and writers. The statement describes the events of that days as follows:

Of the many events on Saturday, October 7th, . . . the resistance bulldozed part of the fence around Gaza and some Gazans set foot outside the boundaries of their besiegement for a moment.

There follows the usual claptrap about how Israel is a “settler colonial project,” “genocide,” and support for armed resistance.

Leor Sapir of the Manhattan Institute has one of the better responses:

Meanwhile, anyone remember how Ilya Shapiro was suspended by Georgetown Law School because he criticized Ketanji Brown-Jackson as an affirmative action hire? OMG—students were upset and felt unsafe!

Check out the open threat against Jews made by a UC Davis faculty member:

So far no response from the administration at UC Davis (UPDATED below), though her faculty page has been taken down. Question: How did she get hired in the first place? Her (I assume?) academic speciality is “the interplay between sound, race, gender, and embodiment.” Must be lots of demand for that from students.

I’ll look forward to the Post‘s treatment of the left’s bottomless pit of nihilism and pro-terrorism.

UPDATE—UC Davis has released a statement. They’re “looking into it.”

UC Davis rejects all forms of violence and discrimination, as they are antithetical to the values of our university. We strive to foster a climate of equity and justice built on mutual understanding and respect for all members of the community. When we receive a complaint that a faculty member has engaged in conduct that may violate the Faculty Code of Conduct, we review the matter in accordance with our established policies and procedures for handling faculty discipline. These processes are confidential personnel matters that we are not permitted to share with the public, but we can confirm that the provost will refer this matter to the appropriate campus departments that investigate harassment, discrimination and faculty conduct, in consultation with legal counsel regarding First Amendment rights.

We’ll be watching.