How Obama funds the anti-Trump resistance

Last month the New York Post reported that Attorney General Sessions was reviewing a highly developed form of corruption of the Obama administration’s Department of Justice. The Post report followed up on Ian Mason’s exclusive for Breitbart. Mason’s account made clear that Attorney General Sessions has already ordered a halt to the practice going forward — Mason posted the Attorney General’s June 5 memo on Scribd.

The Post report emphasized the seeds planted by Obama’s DoJ and the questionable legality of the practice: “Attorney General Jeff Sessions is investigating up to $6 billion in legal settlement money that the Obama administration steered toward progressive causes and allies in left-wing advocacy groups….Former Attorneys General Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch regularly arranged for major corporations to make large ‘donations’ to left-leaning groups like UnidosUS — formerly the National Council of La Raza — and NeighborWorks America during settlement negotiations to end banking, environmental, civil-rights, and other federal lawsuits.”

The Post also noted the questionable legality of the payouts insofar as the “groups getting the money were not victims in the cases or parties to the lawsuits, and Republicans say they had no proper claim to the cash.”

Paul Sperry followed up this past Sunday in the New York Post column “How Obama is funding the anti-Trump resistance.” Sperry’s column makes a valuable contribution to understanding the forces against which the Trump administration is now contending.