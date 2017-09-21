Posted on September 21, 2017 by John Hinderaker in Trump Foreign Policy

Trump vs. Obama On Foreign Policy

In the wake of President Trump’s excellent speech to the United Nations General Assembly, Michael Ramirez nicely contrasts Trump’s approach with that of his predecessor. It is a timely reminder of one more thing we have to be grateful for under the new administration: no more apology tours. Click to enlarge:

Share
Reddit
Email
Shares 0

Responses

Books to read from Power Line