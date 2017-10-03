Additional Oddities Start to Emerge About Las Vegas Shooter

Whenever there is a mass shooting incident I tend to “go dark” and not comment here or anywhere until some verified facts emerge. One thing I’m awaiting most is whatever timeline the investigation can put together based on the video surveillance footage that the Mandalay Bay ought to have in abundance. Yesterday David French offered a cautious note about how odd and unlike most mass shootings this was.

Just now NBC News is reporting a new piece of information that looks significant: the shooter wired $100,000 to the Philippines not long ago:

Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock wired $100,000 to an account in his live-in girlfriend’s home country of the Philippines in the week before he unleashed the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, according to multiple senior law enforcement officials. But while officials have confirmed that Marilou Danley was in the Philippines on Sunday when Paddock opened fire on a crowd attending a country music festival on the Vegas Strip, it was not known whether the money was for her, her family, or another purpose. . . Investigators believe the couple started dating in spring 2017 and lived together in Mesquite, Nevada. Danley was not believed to be involved in the shooting “at this time,” law enforcement officials told reporters on Monday.

I wonder if Danley is scheduled to return from the Philippines any time soon. Something tells me this story has a long way to go yet. . .