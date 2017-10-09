Civil War on the Left, Part 50: No High-Five for DiFi

California Senator Dianne Feinstein has announced today that she will seek re-election to the Senate next year, when she will be 84. And the left is not happy about it. Feinstein is too moderate for California! (Which, sadly, is probably true.) The JuiceVoxers note:

Her reelection bid comes amid some criticism of her record from the left wing of the Democratic Party. As Emma Roller wrote in a profile at Splinter, Feinstein has opposed single-payer health care, staked out hawkish positions on national security (backing the Patriot Act and calling Edward Snowden a traitor), and supported raising the Social Security retirement age — all in a state that’s one of the most safely Democratic in the country.

Furthermore, Feinstein is 84, and running for reelection means that many of the younger Democratic talents in California may not have a clear opportunity to rise through the ranks. . .

Critics say Feinstein is staying on as a leader when her policies come from a previous time in the Democratic Party. “Her policies are completely out of touch with California Democrats, and we think she’d be more at home in a Republican primary,” said Corbin Trent of the Bernie Sanders-inspired group Justice Democrats, vowing to back a primary challenger. “Safe Democratic seats are the place we should be representing core Democratic values.”