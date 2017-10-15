Harvey Time at the Oscars

The good people at Quartz have put together this wonderful montage of Hollywood falling all over themselves to slobber over Harvey Weinstein at the Oscars over the years, though I do have to say that Holly Hunter’s curious remark about Weinstein’s “uncensored passion”—and the expression on her face—perhaps betray that she is among the people who knew, and perhaps is another of Weinstein’s victims. I doubt Hollywood can escape taking a major hit to its reputation from their tolerance for this man for so long. (And wouldn’t you like to be a fly on the wall of that Arizona rehab facility the first time Weinstein gets served a salad with too much ranch dressing on it?)