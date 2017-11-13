Catching Up on Things

I’ve been on the road for most of the last week, only intermittently connected to the world at large. Did a couple of panels and speeches marking the one-year anniversary of the election result that saved us from the reign of Rodham and Gomorrah. I also adapted an old Stan Evans joke about how I voted for Trump because Alec Baldwin and Rosie O’Donnell promised to leave the country if he won. But they didn’t follow through. Which just goes to show that pragmatism doesn’t work.

One of my speeches was actually in Portland, Oregon, and you know things are bad when you find that going to Portland marks a move to relative sanity (relative to Berkeley, that is). Thanks to the Power Line readers who turned up for one of these.

So did I miss anything? Something about a new sex scandal? That is so last week. Call me when liberals finally get around to reckoning with Bill Clinton. Oh, wait. . . Also these:

These can only mean one thing: liberals really don’t want Hillary to mount another campaign in 2020.

Meanwhile, I see that Twitter has increased its character limit to 280 for everyone. I think this is a clever plot by Twitter liberals to undermine Trump, by giving him more space to distract himself with Tweets, and who knows what else.

But I’m going to take full advantage of it, as the new limit will allow me more space for my Harry Jaffa Quotes twitter feed. It was pretty darn hard to get many of his quotes into 140 characters, but 280 will enable a lot more of this:

Of course, you can read much more than can be hinted it in 280 characters in a certain recent book.