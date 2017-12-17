Lies of Obamacare revisited

The Washington Examiner’s Phil Klein has no brief for President Trump as a truth teller, but he has been provoked by the New York Times to come to Trump’s defense in one particular:

The New York Times has published a story with an accompanying chart suggesting that while President Trump has told 103 falsehoods during his first 10 months in office, President Barack Obama told just 18 throughout his entire presidency. It was a chart clearly designed to be spread widely on social media, given that it confirms all the priors of the publication’s readership. But it was also absurdly charitable to Obama. In fact, an additional analysis of Obama’s public statements, detailed below, finds that in fact, Obama had told at least 18 falsehoods in selling Obamacare in 2009 alone.

Klein compiles the results of his analysis (supported by left-wing fact-checking sites) here.

Now for extra credit: Did the Times itself editorially support any of the lies of Obamacare? The Times seems to have removed a page selecting editorials providing “a comprehensive examination of the policy challenges and politics behind the debate over health care reform” that it linked to at the bottom of this September 2009 editorial.