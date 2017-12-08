The strange case of Trent Franks

Rep. Trent Franks, an Arizona Republican, is resigning from the House. He came under pressure to resign from Speaker Paul Ryan after it was revealed that he asked two staffers if they would bear his child.

Franks says that he and his wife have long struggled with infertility. After having twins with a surrogate, the couple wanted additional children. He viewed the staffers as potential surrogates.

Franks’ conduct towards the two staffers was certainly inappropriate. His request may not have created a hostile work environment, but it must have created a strange and uncomfortable one, at least for a time.

However, assuming Franks didn’t seek sexual relations with his staffers and didn’t pressure them, his inappropriate requests do not strike me as sufficient reason for him to leave the House. Franks says he did neither of these things and, so far, I’ve seen no indication to the contrary.

Not all inappropriate conduct towards women justifies dismissal. If Congress doesn’t figure this out soon, we will see a mass exodus.

Speaker Ryan played a major role in pushing Franks out the door. According to his account, he confronted Franks with the surrogacy allegations, told Franks he should resign, and said he would refer the matter to the House Ethics Committee.

Ryan explained that he “takes seriously his obligation to ensure a safe workplace in the House.” That’s great. Where, though, is the evidence that Franks created an unsafe workplace?

Did Ryan push Franks out because he wanted to grand stand — to one-up Nancy Pelosi, who was slow to pull the trigger on the odious John Conyers? Did Ryan push Franks out because Franks, an arch-conservative and member of the Freedom Caucus, is a thorn in his side?

I don’t know, but the questions are legitimate, it seems to me.