Posted on January 6, 2018 by Steven Hayward

The Week in Pictures: Bomb Cyclone Edition

I guess “polar vortex” isn’t good enough for the climatistas and other panicky people any more. This year it has to be “bomb cyclone,” which I think is actually the secret “go code” for Trump throwing his button at the Nork’s Little Rocket Man. What will it be next year I wonder? Every winter it seems people are shocked that it gets cold and snows in the northern hemisphere, and of course this is proof of climate change, except when it is “unseasonably” warm, which is also proof of climate change. Anyway, it is fun enjoying the anguish of Al Gore, who just can’t catch a break.

Headlines of the week:

Stop the presses: NY Times admits Trump is right about something!

I want one of these.

You may be cool, but you’ll never be Calvin Coolidge in an Indian headress cool.

And finally. . .

