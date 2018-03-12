Hillary 2020! [Updated]

Somewhere in the last day or two I happened across an article online somewhere speculating that Hillary Clinton will be the Democratic nominee again in 2020, because she’s the ultimate victim (of Russian hacking, Trump’s mendacity, whatever), and since the Democrats prize victimhood as the highest credential these days, she’s the obvious standard bearer. Plus, she’s a Clinton, with a Gollum-like fanaticism for precious power. Who can doubt that she think he third time will be the charm, even for someone so obviously charmless.

Oh please, please, can this wonderful scenario come to pass. We could look forward to more reprises of her “deplorables” remark, in this case, just now saying that she won the “forward-looking” parts of America in 2016. I just can’t understand why her message wasn’t more compelling in rural parts of America. Enjoy this dose of high-octane smug (you can do it, it’s only 45 seconds long):

I’m reminded of Denis Healey’s First Law of Hole: If you’re in one, stop digging. Looks instead like Hillary will use this as a campaign poster:

UPDATE by JOHN: This brief video shows Hillary trying to walk down a flight of stairs, with considerable help, yesterday or earlier today in India. It offers a not-subtle hint as to why Hillary will not be the Democrats’ candidate in 2020:

Physically, Hillary was barely capable of running in 2016. By 2020, I don’t think there is any way she will be able to do it.