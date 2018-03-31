The Week in Pictures: The Second Shall Be First Edition

The great thing about being a liberal is not only that you get to live by double standards (flying private jets while decrying climate change), but you don’t even have to keep your story straight. Pay attention: No one is saying they want to repeal the Second Amendment. Except for the people like retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens who says we should. No one wants to take everyone’s guns away from them. But gee isn’t it fantastic that Australia took everyone’s guns away from them, and I sure wish we could be like Australia! We should listen to high school kids tell us about how to fix things! How dare you criticize high school kids who are speaking on mass media! They’re only kids! An oh yeah—Facebook had a bad week too.

