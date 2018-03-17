Trump Rips Mueller Investigation. He’s Right.

President Trump is on a roll. Earlier today, he tweeted this:

As the House Intelligence Committee has concluded, there was no collusion between Russia and the Trump Campaign. As many are now finding out, however, there was tremendous leaking, lying and corruption at the highest levels of the FBI, Justice & State. #DrainTheSwamp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2018

And this:

The Fake News is beside themselves that McCabe was caught, called out and fired. How many hundreds of thousands of dollars was given to wife’s campaign by Crooked H friend, Terry M, who was also under investigation? How many lies? How many leaks? Comey knew it all, and much more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2018

Less than an hour ago, he tweeted this:

The Mueller probe should never have been started in that there was no collusion and there was no crime. It was based on fraudulent activities and a Fake Dossier paid for by Crooked Hillary and the DNC, and improperly used in FISA COURT for surveillance of my campaign. WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018

He’s right. As we and many others have pointed out many times, there is no proper predicate for Mueller’s purported investigation. There was never a crime in the first place. Mueller was improperly given a general mandate to poke around and see if he could find someone to indict, for anything, or worse yet, trick someone into committing an indictable offense. The Mueller investigation is a final insult to the rule of law that was bequeathed to us, in effect, by the outgoing, corrupt Obama administration.

If anything needs to be investigated, it is the multiple crimes and improper actions of the the Hillary Clinton campaign and the DNC, including but not limited to their collusion with Russians to sway the 2016 presidential election–an effort that, happily, failed.

If Mueller had any integrity, he would announce that his team of rabid pro-Democrat partisans has not been able to find a hint of any collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia–which was the point of his investigation, to the extent that it had any coherent basis–and shut his investigation down. He won’t do that, of course. The time has not yet come to fire Mueller, perhaps, but the president is right to call him out.