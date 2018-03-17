Trump Rips Mueller Investigation. He’s Right.

Posted on March 17, 2018 by John Hinderaker in Russia investigation

He’s right. As we and many others have pointed out many times, there is no proper predicate for Mueller’s purported investigation. There was never a crime in the first place. Mueller was improperly given a general mandate to poke around and see if he could find someone to indict, for anything, or worse yet, trick someone into committing an indictable offense. The Mueller investigation is a final insult to the rule of law that was bequeathed to us, in effect, by the outgoing, corrupt Obama administration.

If anything needs to be investigated, it is the multiple crimes and improper actions of the the Hillary Clinton campaign and the DNC, including but not limited to their collusion with Russians to sway the 2016 presidential election–an effort that, happily, failed.

If Mueller had any integrity, he would announce that his team of rabid pro-Democrat partisans has not been able to find a hint of any collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia–which was the point of his investigation, to the extent that it had any coherent basis–and shut his investigation down. He won’t do that, of course. The time has not yet come to fire Mueller, perhaps, but the president is right to call him out.

