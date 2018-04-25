An Anniversary Observed

Today is the 40th anniversary of when Bill Clinton, then the Attorney General of Arkansas, allegedly raped Juanita Broaddrick. Ms. Broaddrick noted the anniversary with a series of tweets that comprise a timeline of that day’s events. It starts innocuously:

2. On 4-25-78 at approx 8am, I called Bill Clinton’s campaign office. I was given another no. to call. He answered. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 25, 2018

Things went South rather quickly:

7. After the coffee arrived, there was a knock on the door. I opened it and there stood Bill Clinton in “sunglasses”. I ushered him to the table and poured the coffee and began to talk about info I had brought…. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 25, 2018

Of course, Horndog Bill wasn’t interested in the info she had brought:

9. As he pointed to it, he put his arm around my shoulder and I backed away. He then grabbed me and started kissing me. I was so startled and shocked. I told him NO!!…… — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 25, 2018

10. When I realized he was not taking No for an answer I began to scream…that is when he began to bite my upper lip every time I screamed. ….then he shoved me backwards onto the bed…… — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 25, 2018

It gets worse from there. Ms. Broaddrick has told this story consistently and unwaveringly for decades. She concluded her Twitter series with this:

As Bill Clinton begins his new book tour this month, I want EVERYONE to know ……Bill Clinton, 42nd President of the US, IS A RAPIST. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 25, 2018

There were no witnesses. We can all draw our own conclusions. But I have always thought that she is telling the truth. Ms. Broaddrick spent the rest of the day responding to vicious personal attacks by Democrats (as she was when she allegedly was raped by Bill Clinton) on Twitter. The “#MeToo” movement has not been heard from.

Bill Clinton has moved on. As the Democrats’ hero and most effective spokesman, he served two terms as President. In retirement, he has been a frequent guest on the Lolita Express. In the Democratic Party, it is no longer a liability to be named in newspaper headlines along with “Under Age Sex Slaves.” Had Clinton’s wife not been a uniquely inept presidential candidate, Bill Clinton would be living (occasionally, anyway) in the White House. The corruption of the Democratic Party continues apace.