Time for the “Soscars”?

The Whirled Cup soccer tournament is under way over in Russia right now, which is why there’s a file open for Paul in the Missing Persons bureau of the local police. Anyway, while I am a fan of really awful b-movies like They Live, and, needless to say, all the Sharknado classics, as well as the neglected Birdemic, to appreciate truly awful acting you have to be a connoisseur of soccer. The acting is so bad that we need to start awarding the soccer equivalent of the Oscars—”Soscars” maybe?

Someone named “Ozzy Man” has reviewed some of the worst soccer acting performances on YouTube. Worth a couple minutes. (Mild language warning, but it doesn’t sound as bad in an Aussie accent.)

Chaser: