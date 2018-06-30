Yeah, but the Cigar Will Bring Back Bad Memories

The Dowager Empress of Chappaqua, AKA Hillary Rodham Clinton, AKA the person who did her best to transform Washington DC into Rodham and Gomorrah, is over in Britain at the moment, and yesterday compared herself to . . . Churchill. And the way in which she did it makes me think she is still holding out the possibility of running again in 2020.

Some of the report from The Guardian is just too delicious:

But surely Clinton must be aware that every media report and profile invariably describes her as a “polarising figure”. Has she ever considered the possibility that her most effective contribution to healing the country’s divisions would be to withdraw from public life? “I’m sure they said that about Churchill between the wars, didn’t they?” she flashes back sharply, a fraction too quickly for the line to sound spontaneous. “I mean, I’m not comparing myself, but I’m just saying people said that, but he was right about Hitler, and a lot of people in England were wrong. And Churchill was a pain. He kept popping up all the time.”

Hillary certainly keeps “popping up all the time.” But c’mon Hillary. Light up a big cigar like Sir Winston if you’re really going to go with this act.

Chaser:

If she decided to call it a day, I begin to say, no one would blame … “I would,” she interrupts. “I would blame me. Yes. I would. It feels like a duty. It feels like patriotism, and it feels necessary. I’m not going anywhere.”

That sounds like someone who really wants to run again.