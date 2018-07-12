Green Weenie of the Week: New York Times

This one is a layup of course, but still you knew this was coming didn’t you:

By now, it’s well known that their [the boys in the cave] predicament was caused by rising floodwaters in the cave. What is less known is that the pattern of precipitation that ensnared them is in keeping with broader changes to the region’s seasonal monsoon that researchers have attributed to climate change.

Except that a little later on in the story, there’s this admission:

No one is suggesting that climate change itself was responsible for trapping the boys in the cave. Brief downpours have always been common during Thailand’s wet season, which runs from late May to early October. Periods of a week or two of relatively heavy rainfall are punctuated by drier periods.

If “no one is saying that climate change itself was responsible” then why is the Times running a story? We all know the answer: As Churchill reminded us, a fanatic is someone who can’t change their mind, and won’t change the subject.