Socialism is a dark evil hiding under a mask of good intentions. Its millennial proponents have ignorance and stupidity going for them. James Piereson seeks to cure some of the ignorance in a New Criterion column with a twist “Socialism as a hate crime.” Piereson’s column renders The Black Book of Communism into a manifesto for the masses.

Piereson writes: “Socialism always and everywhere begins with humanistic promises and ends in barbarism.” The socialist virus infects the Trotsky of the Green Mountain State and his millennial disciples. It’s an epidemic. They now tout, for example:

• “Medicare for All” • Housing as a human right • A federal jobs guarantee with a minimum wage of $15 an hour • “Free” tuition for higher education

Free! Everything should be free! No charge! Everything is to be freely dispensed. Everything but freedom. It boggles the mind.

“For a current example of the barbarous end game of socialist ideology,” AEI’s Mark Perry notes, “just look south to the escalating death spiral of misery, poverty and economic chaos in Venezuela.”