A word from Cleta Mitchell

In “More Mueller madness” I mention today’s Wall Street Journal editorial decrying the wrong done to our friend Cleta Mitchell in connection with the Russia investigation(s). Cleta is the prominent Foley & Lardner partner and campaign finance expert. The Journal editorial is “Anatomy of a Fusion smear” (truncated but accessible here on Outline). That Fusion smear was planted in his accustomed style by Glenn Simpson with a few of his friends at McClatchy. I reached out to Cleta to ask if she had anything to add to the editorial. She does. This is the first of two or three posts elaborating on the Journal editorial. In her message responding to me Cleta writes:

I was vociferous about the false story they [the McClatchy reporters] were told, and which they repeated. Simpson should be prosecuted for making false statements to federal investigators [as set forth in the Journal editorial]. That’s a crime.

The Mueller investigation should be stopped. Ended. It is built on lies and false narratives from beginning to end.

The Mueller investigation is a threat to our constitutional democracy. It is an investigation looking for crimes, rather than an investigation into crimes.

The ultimate point of the Mueller investigation is to nullify the 2016 election result. I’ve been saying that for two years. And former Clinton administration cabinet Secretary Robert Reich said it this week. “When election results should be nullified, then it is right to nullify the results. And that’s what should happen with Trump’s election.”

That is what is going on. The President has every right and is in the right when he calls out Mueller and Attorney General Sessions. They are not upholding the rule of law. It is time for this to stop.

But I think it is up to the American people to force this to stop by voting this fall and keeping the House away from the Democrats. That’s going to be imperative if we are to stop the politically motivated investigation by Mueller and reclaim the DoJ and the FBI for the rule of law.

I just pray there are enough Americans who understand that’s what’s at stake – and who will go vote in November to keep a GOP House majority. It is all that can protect us from the smears and the lies and the intentional overturning of the 2016 election of President Trump.