And now, the McMartin phase

With the appearance today of creepy porn lawyer Michael Avenatti and his client Julie Swetnick, we approach a new phase in the Kavanaugh confirmation proceedings. We now approach the McMartin preschool case phase. We confront the Kavanaugh Krime Wave.

The Democrats have responded, shall we say, in predictable fashion. Senate Minority Leader Schumer asserted in a statement: “Republicans need to immediately suspend the proceedings related to Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination, and the president must order the FBI to reopen the background check investigation.” Where have we heard this before?

Schumer added that Judge Kavanaugh should “withdraw from consideration.”

According to the FOX News report, Judge Kavanaugh has responded as follows: “This is ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone. I don’t know who this is and this never happened.”

It strikes me that there is only one way to defeat this and that is by something like the metaphorical brute force to which Senator McConnell has alluded. First the Democrats’ game must be seen for what it is. Then it must be called out and beaten back if possible by the confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh.