Another Kananaugh accuser comes after Dem lawyer persuades her she’s a victim

Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer, writing in New Yorker, report that Senate Democrats are investigating a new allegation of sexual misconduct against Brett Kavanaugh. Few who have been around the block will be surprised that another such claim has emerged just as the clock is about to strike midnight. If anything, the surprise is how weak this one seems to be.

The claim comes from Deborah Ramirez who attended Yale with Kavanaugh. It dates from the 1983-84 academic school year, when Kavanaugh was a freshman. In other words, 34 or 35 years ago.

I won’t attempt to summarize the New Yorker’s report on Ramirez’s allegations. Instead, let me point to several obvious problems with them.

First, Ramirez says she was completely inebriated when the misconduct supposedly occurred.

Second, she told the New Yorker she wasn’t certain what happened until “after six days of talking with her attorney” a former elected Democrat. According to Farrow and Mayer, “in her initial conversations with The New Yorker, [Ramirez] was reluctant to characterize Kavanaugh’s role in the alleged incident with certainty.” But one can do plenty of brain washing in six days.

We’ve all heard of the “MeToo” movement. Now we have the “MeToo, My Democrat Attorney Thinks” movement.

Third, Ramirez doesn’t even claim she saw Kavanaugh do anything; only that someone yelled out that Brett had done something.

Fourth, none of the other dozen people the New Yorker contacted said that Kavanaugh was even at the party where the misconduct allegedly occurred, let alone that misconduct actually occurred.

Fifth, multiple other students went on the record disputing that this happened.

For these reasons, this latest ambush, at least as reported by Farrow and Mayer, doesn’t rise to the level of something the Judiciary Committee should consider.

JOHN adds: This claim is so absurd that it is hardly worth rebutting, but those who knew Kavanaugh and Ramirez at the time unanimously say it’s false:

Noticing a pattern where the press runs with an accusation and key people all deny it happened. pic.twitter.com/Los5arkoO1 — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) September 24, 2018

We have entered a bizarre parallel universe in which a great many people have taken leave of their senses. But something about it is familiar…Ramirez, Ramirez…Huh. Any relation to Lucy?