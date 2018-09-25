Are the Democrats Throwing Ellison Under the Bus?

The Democrats sacrificed Al Franken in order to shore up their effort to win a Senate seat in Alabama. They knew that Minnesota’s governor would appoint another Democrat to replace Franken, so they could net a Senate seat with an upset pickup in Alabama, which is exactly what happened. Many Minnesota Democrats are still unhappy that Franken was forced out of the Senate, not by Republicans but by his own Democratic colleagues.

Now it is starting to look as though the Democrats may be throwing Deputy DNC Chairman Keith Ellison overboard in a similar manner. We noted last week that a small Minnesota news outlet, Alpha News, had gone to court in an effort to unseal Ellison’s divorce records, which might shed light on the multiple documented claims of domestic abuse against him. Today the Star Tribune, the state’s dominant newspaper, joined Alpha’s effort:

Star Tribune sues to unseal Keith Ellison's divorce records, saying it's a matter of concern to voters. https://t.co/FbpNovztaH — MaryJo Webster (@MaryJoWebster) September 25, 2018

Meanwhile, the appalling Senator Mazie Hirono, the Democrats’ chief hatchet woman on the Judiciary Committee, called on Sunday for an investigation of the claims against Ellison.

It isn’t hard to see what could be going on here. The Democrats care much more about Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court than they do about who is Attorney General of Minnesota. If Ellison has become an embarrassment to their smear campaign against Kavanaugh, they will be perfectly willing to throw him under the bus, just as they sacrificed Franken to enhance their chances of defeating Roy Moore in Alabama. The signs are not yet definite, but it looks to me as though, when it comes to Keith Ellison, Democrats may be edging toward the exits.