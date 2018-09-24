Democrats Dive Into the Mud

I have been following politics for over half a century, and the Democrats’ smear campaign against Judge Brett Kavanaugh is one of the most disgusting things I have witnessed. I agree with Michael Ramirez’s assessment. I also sympathize with the pig in the upper left. After all, pigs do have some standards. Click to enlarge:

While we’re at it, here is another bit of insanity from the Democrats; in this case New York Times columnist Frank Rich (maybe former columnist, it has been a long time since I have looked at that paper’s op-ed pages):

I keep wondering when voters will notice that the Democrats are nuts.