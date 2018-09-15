How Kyrsten Sinema viewed American servicemen

Rep. Kyrsten Sinema is the Democratic candidate for the Senate in Arizona. Sinema presents herself as a bipartisan moderate. She did not vote for Nancy Pelosi for Speaker of the House and reportedly voted with the Democrats “only” 73 percent of the time in recent years.

I suspect that Sinema is a faux moderate. As I documented here, she was a radical leftist when she first entered politics. Later on, as a member of Arizona House, she received honors from the Sierra Club, Planned Parenthood, and the National Association of Social Workers. Moderates and practitioners of bipartisanship don’t receive such honors.

Only when she began eyeing a U.S. Senate seat did Sinema’s “moderation” emerge. It has served her well. She stands a decent chance of defeating Rep. Martha McSally for the seat Sen. Jeff Flake is vacating.

McSally, though, is determined to call Sinema on her radical past. The first woman to fly a fighter jet in combat, McSally is a war hero who led air strikes against the Taliban. Sinema was an anti-war protester during that time.

The McSally campaign found a picture of Sinema protesting the war in Iraq while wearing a pink tutu. In an ad featuring that image, McSally called the Senate race “a choice between a doer and a talker, a patriot and a protester, an aviator and bloviator.”

Now, evidence has emerged that shows Sinema to have been worse than a talker, a fatuous protester, and a bloviator. In 2003, Sinema reportedly led a group of protesters who portrayed American soldiers as skeletons waging “terror” in the Middle East.

Local to Global Justice, a group Sinema co-founded, promoted a 2003 anti-Iraq War protest using flyers that read: “You can help us push back U.S. terror in Iraq and the Middle East.” The flyers depicted three menacing skeletons, including a gun-toting soldier, looming over a crowd of protesters.

Sinema’s campaign responded to this news with a non-denial. It stated: “Kyrsten comes from a military family and is very proud of her record supporting Arizona’s service members, veterans, and their families.” To me, the fact that Sinema comes from a military family makes it all the more appalling that she viewed American soldiers as terrorists and figures of horror.

Sinema isn’t running for John McCain’s seat, but the election comes just a few months after McCain’s death. One hopes that, as between two members of Arizona’s congressional delegation, Arizona voters will prefer a fighter pilot to a slanderer of our servicemen.