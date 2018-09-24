Judge Kavanaugh speaks

Judge Kavanaugh has responded by letter to the late hits on him via the Senate Judiciary Committee and its media adjunct at the New Yorker. What we have here is a transparent political assassination in the guise of sacralized sexual harassment claims. What we have here is fulfillment of Senator Schumer’s vow on behalf of his colleagues that he will fight the confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court “with everything I have.”

Everything he has includes the rank character assassination to which we have now become accustomed — become accustomed to the extent that we could anticipate it. It’s akin to the race card that Johnny Cochrane dealt from the bottom of the deck on behalf of a famous murderer.