Kavanaugh has calendars

Peter Baker reports in the New York Times that Judge Kavanaugh has detailed calendars covering the months of June through August 1982 that he will hand over to the Senate Judiciary Committee. Though they note family getaways, basketball games, football practice, a college interview and parties, the calendars “do not show a party consistent with the description of his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, according to someone working for his confirmation.”

Baker does not appear to have kept up with the story so far. In the version of his Times story now posted online, Baker refers to “Mike Judge,” i.e., Mark Judge. Baker notes: “His friend, Mr. Judge, is mentioned, but the others from that night are not. ‘Go to Judge’s,’ he wrote in July 28. A few parties are listed and with them the names of several friends he apparently went with.”

Baker makes the salient point in a roundabout way: “Nothing from the calendars indicates whether he might have met Dr. Blasey.” I would have written: “Nothing from the calendars indicates he met Christine Blasey (as she then was)” or otherwise supports her story implicating Kavanaugh.