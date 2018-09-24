Kavanaugh Speaks: How Did He Do?

Brett Kavanaugh and his wife Ashley appeared on Fox News a few minutes ago with Martha MacCallum, where he responded to the allegations of sexual misconduct that have been made by Christine Ford and Deborah Ramirez. He flatly denied the accusations, and was plainly dismayed by the Democrats’ attacks on his reputation.

How did he come across? In my view, Kavanaugh did reasonably well, but not great. He said the same two things over and over, in response to a wide variety of questions: he never did anything resembling the acts he has been accused of, and he simply wants a fair process in which he can be heard. Those are obviously salient points, but it seemed clear that he went into the interview primed with the smallest possible number of talking points, and unwilling to say anything that could be remotely controversial. That is understandable, but it doesn’t make for riveting television.

I would have liked to see Kavanaugh go after the two women who are lying about him–I think there is little chance that they believe the tales they are peddling–but realistically, that job will fall to others when Kavanaugh and Ford, assuming she shows up, testify on Thursday.

Kavanaugh’s testimony will only be relevant insofar as viewers are convinced he is telling the truth. If he comes across as he did tonight, I think a large majority will believe him. Meanwhile, Judge Kavanaugh may want to review tapes of Clarence Thomas’s Judiciary Committee testimony. As I recall, Thomas put on a master class in how to respond to Democratic Party smears.