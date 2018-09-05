Midweek in Pictures: Nike Edition

Good grief, if I wait till Saturday to post all of the memes exploding across the interwebs of Nike’s incomprehensible decision to feature Colin Kaepernick as their mascot of courage I’ll get buried, so this calls for a special mid-week edition of the Week in Pictures. It’s not just Nike’s bad judgment in deciding to embrace Kaepernick; it’s the appalling superficiality of the message of supposed “sacrifice” their ad agency thinks is a winner. I’m just glad I sold my Nike stock a long while ago: it was down hard yesterday. (And I’m just sure some NFL team is going to sign Kaepernick now.)

And (almost) finally. . . This image from last Saturday turned out to be quite prescient:

Chaser, from the New York Times: